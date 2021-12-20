El-Rufai bans use of school premises for social gathering

The Kaduna State Government has banned social events from holding on public school premises.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr Yusuf Saleh, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Monday.

According to Saleh, the move was to protect school infrastructure from vandals.

He admitted that for a long time, schools were being used for all kinds of activities, and at the end of the day, the facilities in such schools were being vandalised and destroyed.

The permanent secretary revealed that the government receives complaints and demands from citizens to construct, renovate, or fix one facility or the other in schools, which involves a lot of money.

He maintained that it was critical to take proactive steps to protect the school’s infrastructure, noting that the development was one of such steps.

According to Saleh, a circular had already been sent to all the Principals and Head Teachers in secondary and primary schools, directing them to stop giving out school premises for events and social gatherings.

“Some of the schools do not have fences, though plans are underway to construct perimeter fences in all schools across the state,” he stated.

Also, he noted that the ministry was also strengthening partnership and collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs and Kaduna State Vigilant Service, to provide the needed security in schools.

According to him, the efforts will help address the security challenges affecting the smooth operation of some schools in the state.

On his part, a Co-Chair at the Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM), Tijjani Aliyu, commended the state government for responding to citizens’ call to protect school facilities.

He noted that the move will reduce the destruction of school facilities due to social events hosted on school premises.

According to Aliyu, KADBEAM at a stakeholders’ dialogue on challenges confronting girls education in the state, had called on the government to find a lasting solution to the wanton destruction of school facilities.

