El-Rufai brands SERAP a group of clowns for threatening Nigerian govt with lawsuit over oil theft

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, described as thoughtless attempt by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to sue the Federal Government over oil theft in the country.

SERAP had in a series of tweets on Sunday declared its intention to file a lawsuit against the Nigerian government over its refusal to deal with oil thieves and other criminals crippling the nation’s economy.

The organization also vowed to compel the government to name those behind the crime and prosecute them accordingly.

SERAP wrote: “We’re suing the Buhari administration over the discovery of illegal oil pipelines, to compel it to name those responsible for the plundering of the country’s oil wealth, bring them to justice, and recover the proceeds of crime.”

El-Rufai, who reacted to the group’s threat on his verified Twitter handle, dismissed SERAP action as ineffective.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tag SERAP “Grand Clowns and Body-Bodies of the Federal Republic.”

The governor wrote: “@SERAPNigeria PMB should have given you guys the first-in-history national honor of GCBBFR – Grand Clowns and Body-Bodies of the Federal Republic!! Your thoughtless words and ineffective actions have earned the recognition!”

