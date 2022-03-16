El-Rufai charges political appointees to resign in adherence to Electoral Act

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has charged political appointees and other public servants aiming for elective positions to tender their resignation before March 31, 2022.

Rufai made this call on Wednesday via a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Abbas.

According to Abbas, political appointees are mandated to resign their appointments as conditions to contest the forthcoming election in adherence to Section 84, of the bill recently signed into law.

“To this end, in compliance with the provision, all political appointees, and other public servants serving in the state government aspiring for political offices should submit their resignation letters to the SSG on or before 31st, March 2022,” the statement noted.

Earlier in the month, President Buhari wrote to the National Assembly, seeking amendment of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Amendment Act 2022.

READ ALSO: Buhari knew Senate will reject his request on Electoral Act – Shehu Sani

Buhari, while signing the 2022 Electoral Amendment Bill on February 25, complained that the provision constituted fundamental defect, saying it was in conflict with extant constitutional provisions.

According to him, section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party.

The section reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now