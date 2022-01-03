El-Rufai charges security to bomb bandits’ hideouts in Nigeria’s North-West

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday charged the security agents to completely flush out the bandits from their hideouts in the North-West.

The governor, who made the call during an interview on Arise TV, said inadequate security personnel was the reason why the bandits continued to reign supreme in the region.

He called for the deployment of more security personnel, technology, and military equipment against the bandits.

El-Rufai said: “These bandits operate in the periphery because their hiding place is in the forest. It’s a major problem. The security agencies are doing their best but they are overstretched.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai backs National Assembly, asks Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

“The reality is we don’t have enough boots on the ground to address the myriad of security challenges that we face, and these security challenges are asymmetric, widespread, and there’s no part of Nigeria that doesn’t have one security problem or the other.

“Ramp up the number of boots and more technology and more investment in armament and wipe these guys once and for all.

“I have always believed that, you know, we should carpet-bomb the forests; we can replant the trees after. Let’s carpet-bomb the forests and bomb all of them. There will be collateral damage, but it’s better to wipe them out and get people back to our communities so that agriculture and rural economies can pick up.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now