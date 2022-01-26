El-Rufai condemns fresh Southern Kaduna violence which left two dead, vehicles, houses burnt

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned the renewed violent clashes in the southern parts of the state which led to the killing of two people as well as the burning of properties, including houses and vehicles.

The violence was said to have been sparked by the beheading of a Fulani herder by a farmer in the Zangon-Kataf local government area of the state on Tuesday.

The herder was reported to have been killed by the farmer for allegedly grazing his cattle on the farmer’s land, destroying his crops in the process.

In a statement condemning the attack issued on Wednesday by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai warned against the people taking the law into their hands.

However, Aruwan, who gave a different account of the crisis, said the herder who was identified as Yusuf Mahmuda, also a resident of the community, was beheaded while other herders fled the areas.

The beheading of the herder, he said, led to inter-ethnic communal clash which erupted in Bakin Kogi Market of Kauru, resulting in the killing of one Ahmad Aliyu, while two residents, Esther Thomas and Tanko Dakar, were injured, with vehicles and houses burnt in the violence

The statement titled, ‘Kaduna condemns renewed killings in Kauru-Zangon Kataf boundary areas,’ reads:

“The Kaduna State Government has condemned the renewed killings in the boundary areas of Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs as reported by security agencies in those locations.

“The government has appealed to residents who lost their relations and loved ones to allow security forces and government manage the situation, as investigations are in progress, following incidents which created a tense atmosphere in the local government areas.

“Security agencies reported that unidentified persons attacked and killed a herder in Zaman Chawai general area of Kauru LGA.

“According to the report, the herder, Yusuf Mahmuda, a resident of the community, was grazing with other herders in the bushes adjoining some farms, when he was attacked and killed after an argument with some farmers over encroachment of animals.

“The assailants beheaded the slain herder and took his head with them as the other herders grazing in the area managed to escape with their animals.

“Subsequently, an inter-ethnic communal clash erupted during peak market hours in Bakin Kogi Market of Kauru LGA located near its boundaries with Zangon Kataf LGA.

“One Ahmad Aliyu was killed in the violent attack, while two residents, Esther Thomas and Tanko Dakar, were injured, while vehicles and houses were burnt.

“The situation was brought under control by troops of Operation Safe Haven who then escorted buyers and sellers to safety.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his sadness at the reports and sorely lamented the eruption of violent attacks and clashes in the general area.

“He expressed deep concern that despite the efforts and hard work of the government, security forces and other critical stakeholders to ensure the gradual return of peace, the killings had caused a setback which must not be allowed to gain ground.

“He condoled the families of those killed, and prayed for the repose of their souls, while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

“The governor tasked security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the attacks leading to loss of lives in both locations. He further charged all residents to maintain calm and desist from all actions capable of triggering further violence, as security agencies carried out their tasks.

“Security agencies are investigating the incidents and sustaining patrols to restore stability to the general area.”

