News
El-Rufai condemns murder of 2 herdsmen in Kaduna
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denounced the killing of two herdsmen by an angry mob in the Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.
In a statement issued on Sunday by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the governor condemned the extrajudicial murder and voiced his concern over the mob’s violent behaviour.
He urged the victims’ families to maintain their composure and directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.
READ ALSO: Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue 3 kidnap persons in Kaduna
El-Rufai ordered the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to work with the military, police, and DSS and get in touch with the families of the victims in a bid to prevent reprisal attacks.
The statement read: “The crowd took the two herders away from security guards by force after hearing unfounded rumours that they were involved in banditry.
“After after the herders were not found guilty of the accusations, the crowd lynched and set them on fire.”
