El-Rufai confirms feud with Tinubu, says ‘he’s not my man’

May 31, 2020
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai on Saturday confirmed his frosty relationship with the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

There had been a rumoured cold war between Tinubu and the Kaduna governor for a long time, with many believing that the cold war may not be unconnected with the race for the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC.

Though el-Rufai had on occasions made statements that tend to lend credence to such, Tinubu has remained silent, giving no hint as to his level of relationship with el-Rufai.

It would be recalled that in an indirect attack during an event in 2016, el-Rufai, in response to a question by Dr. Muiz Banire, a former National Adviser to the APC, pointedly gave what he said could be a way to defeat godfatherism in Lagos.

According to El-Rufai, he defeated and retired four political godfathers in Kaduna State, adding that the feat could be replicated anywhere, including Lagos State.

Throwing the bad blood between him and Tinubu into the open on Saturday during a webinar to mark the 63rd birthday of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, el-Rufai said the former Lagos State governor was not his man.

According to him, this was due to the differences between him and Tinubu.

He said during the webinar: “I want to congratulate my brother, Ogbeni (Aregbesola), on his birthday. You know I’m your man any day. I’m not Asiwaju’s man and you are Asiwaju’s man, but I am your man any day. Asiwaju and I have differences but you and I have no differences”.

In his remarks, Aregbesola, however praised Tinubu for the role he has played in his life.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for encouraging him all along, Aregbesola said: “The second person who has played a very huge role in making me a good public administrator is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He takes all the glory, apart from God.”

