El-Rufai declares 24-hour curfew in two Kaduna councils over banditry
The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared 24-hours curfew in two local government areas in the state due to unending banditry in the councils.
A statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the curfew is to take immediate effect in the two affected councils of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas.
Aruwan said the measure was taken by the government following advice from security agencies.
Giving reasons for adopting the curfew as a last resort, Aruwan said:
“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order.”
“The security agencies in the state have full authorisation to enforce the curfew.
“Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura LGAs to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.
“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area,” the Commissioner added.
