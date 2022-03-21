El-Rufai declares 24-hour curfew in two Kaduna councils over banditry

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared 24-hours curfew in two local government areas in the state due to unending banditry in the councils.

A statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the curfew is to take immediate effect in the two affected councils of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas.

Aruwan said the measure was taken by the government following advice from security agencies.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai condemns fresh Southern Kaduna violence which left two dead, vehicles, houses burnt

Giving reasons for adopting the curfew as a last resort, Aruwan said:

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order.”

“The security agencies in the state have full authorisation to enforce the curfew.

“Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura LGAs to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area,” the Commissioner added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now