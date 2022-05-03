El-Rufai demands collaborative approach in fight against insecurity

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday called for a collaborative approach in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The governor, who made the call during a visit to the Emir of Zauzau, Ahmad Nuhu Bamali, charged traditional rulers to support the government and security agencies with information that would lead to successful operations against the criminals.

He lamented that despite the North-West Governors’ Forum’s resolve to fund the military operations and rid the forests linking Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States of the criminals, their activities still persist.

El-Rufai said: “We remain hopeful that comprehensive, simultaneous military and security operation in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Plateau and Niger States is vital to stopping the terrorists and reasserting the authority of the Nigerian state in the ungoverned places.”

The governor added that his administration created a special ministry charged with the task of supporting the security agencies with logistics and other resources.

He added: “We are engaging the highest echelons of government and the section structure on resolute action to protect the lives, liberty, and livelihoods of our people. The criminal elements are being assisted by a network of informants in many of our communities.”

