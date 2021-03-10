El-Rufai, deputy receive COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
El-Rufai, deputy receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday received the COVID vaccine.
The Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe and other senior government officials including Senator Uba Sani were also vaccinated at the Government House in Kaduna.
El-Rufai assured the people of the state on the safety of the vaccine and urged them to get vaccinated.
He said: “I assure you it is safe, if it’s not I will not take it. My mother is 93 years old and she will be taking the vaccine today or tomorrow in her home.
“I feel nothing, I am fine and I promise the people of Kaduna State that everyday you will see me so that you will know that there is no side effect.
“I encourage everyone in Kaduna State to take the vaccine.”
According to him, the state government will give priority to frontline health workers, teachers, civil servants, senior citizens, and those above 50 years of age.
READ ALSO: All Kaduna govt employees must test for Covid-19 –Gov El-Rufai
“We are prioritizing the vaccination of teachers so that all the schools would reopen.
“We are prioritizing civil servants because they interact with people but in the end, everyone is supposed to get the vaccine.
“The intention is to reach every adult within a very short time; by the middle of next year everyone would have been vaccinated,” the governor added.
El-Rufai, however, said the government would remove restrictions only when a large percentage of the population has been vaccinated.
“The wearing of masks will continue and social distancing will be recommended. But if everyone is vaccinated our lives will begin to go back to normal,” he concluded.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Enyimba beat Libya’s Al Ahly in CAF Confed Cup group opener
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have started their group stage campaign at the CAF Confederation Cup on a...
Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the controversy surrounding the shock invitation of Ahmed Musa to Nigeria sqaud...
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...