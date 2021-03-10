El-Rufai, deputy receive COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday received the COVID vaccine.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe and other senior government officials including Senator Uba Sani were also vaccinated at the Government House in Kaduna.

El-Rufai assured the people of the state on the safety of the vaccine and urged them to get vaccinated.

He said: “I assure you it is safe, if it’s not I will not take it. My mother is 93 years old and she will be taking the vaccine today or tomorrow in her home.

“I feel nothing, I am fine and I promise the people of Kaduna State that everyday you will see me so that you will know that there is no side effect.

“I encourage everyone in Kaduna State to take the vaccine.”

According to him, the state government will give priority to frontline health workers, teachers, civil servants, senior citizens, and those above 50 years of age.

“We are prioritizing the vaccination of teachers so that all the schools would reopen.

“We are prioritizing civil servants because they interact with people but in the end, everyone is supposed to get the vaccine.

“The intention is to reach every adult within a very short time; by the middle of next year everyone would have been vaccinated,” the governor added.

El-Rufai, however, said the government would remove restrictions only when a large percentage of the population has been vaccinated.

“The wearing of masks will continue and social distancing will be recommended. But if everyone is vaccinated our lives will begin to go back to normal,” he concluded.

