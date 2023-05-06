El-Rufai dismisses rumours of lobbying for appointment as Tinubu’s chief of staff

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday, dismissed rumours he was lobbying for appointment as Chief of Staff to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

El-Rufai, who addressed journalists shortly after laying the foundation for the construction of 550 housing units and Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS) Service Centre, described the reports on different portfolios assigned to him in the incoming government as mere speculations.

The governor said he was more interested in contributing to the development of the country than jostling for positions.

El-Rufai reaffirmed his commitment to the progress of the country.

There were insinuations that the governor, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Minister of Works of Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had been pencilled down by the president-elect as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) respectively.

He said: “I have not had that discussion with the president-elect and I don’t like to speculate.

“I read in the newspapers all kinds of portfolios assigned to me but you know, I am a committed Nigerian.

“I want to see my country make progress and whatever I can do to contribute to the development of the country, I will do it.

“But, I don’t have to do it working in government. Everyone who is working either in the private sector or civil society is contributing.

“There is not just one way to contribute to the country and I will never stop working for Nigeria’s progress.

“I will be in the private sector, not any chief of staff. I will take a break and advise people like Governor Inuwa Yahaya if they need it.”

El-Rufai assured Nigerians of better days were ahead with Tinubu as the country’s president.

