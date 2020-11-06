El-Rufai disowns 2023 campaign posters

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, distanced himself from the campaign posters which presented him as running mate to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in the 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai, who spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he had also called Amaechi on the matter.

He added that the former Rivers State governor denied knowledge of those behind the posters.

He stressed that the individual who went to court to compel him to contest the 2023 election did so to attract attention, saying no one can be compelled to do anything against his wish.

The governor said: “I don’t know who is printing those posters, wasting his or her money printing posters. I heard about them. I called Minister, Amaechi, and asked him whether he knew anything about them; he said he didn’t know.

“I think we need to trace who is doing it and ask that person. I am the governor of Kaduna State; I have job to do. I haven’t delivered on the promises I made to the people of Kaduna State. Until I do that I don’t want to discuss anything.

“I am in politics. People will approach you, but whether they are genuine or not is another matter and whether you are interested or not is another matter.

“I just want to be the best governor that I can be and satisfy the aspirations of the people of Kaduna State from now to 2023. After 2023, everything is in the hand of God. It is not in the hand of anyone.”

The 2023 campaign posters of the two All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains appeared in major streets of Abuja on Thursday.

The messages on the posters sighted in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and some highways in the nation’s capital read: “The People’s choice,” and “Today may not be the best, but tomorrow will be better.”

