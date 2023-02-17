El-Rufai, Ganduje others inciting public against Buhari govt —Presidency

The Presidency has responded to claims alluding to the establishment of an interim government as the fallout from the Naira swap policy reverberates across the country.

Garba Shehu, a spokesman President Muhammadu Buhari, via a series of tweets, on Friday, clarified that there was absolutely no truth to the reports that “President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or even worse, the truncation of democracy — democracy that he has helped to keep alive not only here at home, in West Africa but throughout the continent.

According to him, the governors who were pushing that narrative were inciting the people against the federal government, and the administration of President Buhari.

He continued, “the talk of interim government and truncation of democracy is way off the mark.Those who peddle it stand to gain nothing — nothing at all — but the creation of panic & the incitement of the public against the federal government.”

He further revealed that the false claims was conjured by political stakeholders who are scared of losing the elections, while calling for calm amongst Nigerians in order to ensure a fair electoral process.

“It is another dangerous dimension by people who are afraid that they may lose their elections.

“Everybody is aware that there is a lot of pressure on everyone — all of us — the party, its elected officials, its candidates and law enforcement agencies following the way the currency swap has gone but the way to go is not to panic.”

The Presidency further clarified the allegations of a rift between the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari over the Naira swap policy.

“Finally, to state that: the President clearly has a favoured successor in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not in doubt.

“The fact that Tinubu has been opposed to the speed and timing of the Naira swap timetable does not mean he is against the idea of Nigeria becoming a cashless society. Of course, Tinubu does support a cashless society: for he is a man of the future.

“What should be made crystal clear to the doubters and the speculators and the untruth-tellers is that in no way was the naira swap “engineered” to keep the President in office beyond May 29. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“The President looks forward to handing over the reins of power to his elected successor. This will happen on May 29, 2023 as the Constitution requires it,” Shehu further explained.

Earlier on Thursday, Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, alleged that the scarcity of naira notes and petrol shortage was part of a plot to disrupt the elections in order to ensure an interim government takes over.

In a state broadcast on Thursday, el-Rufai said the current cash scarcity is part of moves to ensure Tinubu loses the election.

Corroborating El-Rufai, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state also alleged that the naira redesign policy of President Muhammadu Buhari is a deliberate attempt to truncate Nigeria’s democracy.

Ganduje, spoke late Wednesday in Kano, said it was unfortunate that despite the collective efforts made by the APC to ensure Buhari’s election victories in 2015 and 2019 after several losses, the president had resolved to pay the party and those that supported him back by destroying the party that brought him to power.

