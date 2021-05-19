El-Rufai-induced labour action may spill over, as NUPENG gives notice for nationwide strike | Ripples Nigeria

The leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG), has placed all state chapters of the union on alert for a nationwide strike if attacks on protesting members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) by armed thugs in Kaduna State continues.

In a statement jointly signed on Wednesday by the National President of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha and the General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the union lamented the “violent turn of the NLC peaceful protests by the dictatorial and despotic regime o of the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.”

The statement added that if the attacks on the NLC members is not checked, the union will embark on a total shut down in the country by Thursday.

“The leadership of the Union is saddened at the violent turn of the peaceful protest by the NLC where thugs sponsored by Nasir El-Rufai unleashed terror on them,” the statement begins.

“The Union is therefore calling on the Federal Government to immediately call on Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to order before his arrogance and power drunk ego further pushes the situation into horrendous calamity as he has been doing in all issues relating to human lives and wellbeing.

“Consequently, the Union reiterates that no labour leaders or workers as the case may be, be harmed, harassed, maimed, humiliated or victimized during this 5-day peaceful protests in the state.

“Our Union is raising this alarm following the very reliable report of the clandestine move of Governor Nasir El-RUfai to hurt and put the lives of NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and other labour leaders to danger in his usual blind egotistical style of running government in the state.

“NUPENG therefore warns that if any harm is inflicted on any of the members of organized labour, the leadership of the Union will not hesitate to call on all our members throughout the nation for a total shut down of all our services in the upstream, mid-stream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

“In the light of the above, we are therefore putting all NUPENG members nationwide on red alert, and, may, at very short notice of five hours, call for a nationwide industrial action if situation arises

“Our solidarity remains constant for the Union makes us strong.”

