Metro
El-Rufai laments killing of 34 residents in Kaduna community
Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has issued a condemnation over the murder of 34 residents in the wake of an attack on the Madamai community in the Kaura Local Government Area.
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday via his Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.
Aruwan noted that the government would bear the cost of treatment of those injured.
El-Rufai directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, to assess the situation with a view to assisting affected households.
READ ALSO: KADUNA KILLINGS: CAN frowns at solution proffered by Sharia Council, to meet El-Rufai
He consoled with the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of those that died.
He appealed for calm and urged security agencies to intensify efforts at fishing out the culprits
Ripples Nigeria had gathered that seven other persons sustained injuries in the attack while some houses were also set ablaze during the operation which occurred on Sunday night.
After the incident, Aruwan revealed that troops mobilized to the location and engaged the bandits in a gun battle before the assailants withdrew after intense pressure.
The commissioner disclosed that two suspects are being questioned in connection with the attack, adding that security agencies are already conducting operations in the general area.
