El-Rufai mocks OBIdients over proposed two-million-man march in Kaduna

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, has made fun of Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP) followers for their intention to stage a “two-million-man march” for Obi in the state.

There’s about six months left before the 2023 national elections, and Obi’s supporters have been holding marches around the country to rally support for the former governor of Anambra State.

Supporters of Obi are tagged OBIdients and are instrumental to the rising popularity of the former Anambra State governor.

Recently, there were marches in Cross River and Nasarawa states in support of the LP presidential candidate.

El-Rufai of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) tweeted on Monday that he hoped the Obi supporters could assemble 200 persons in Kaduna for the march.

According to the Kaduna governor, they can only get the figure they are projecting by “importing” people to the state.

“In Kaduna? Not Kaduna Twitter?” the governor who is completing his second term asked.

“I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on an overnight bus last night!! I just dey laff, wallahi tallahi!!”, the governor tweeted.

