El-Rufai orders dismissal of Kaduna varsity lecturers over strike | Ripples Nigeria

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday ordered the dismissal of Kaduna State University’s lecturers who joined the ongoing warning strike in the state.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the university had on Monday directed its members to join the strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to protest the recent sack of over 7,000 local government workers by the state government.

The governor’s media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

The statement read: “Any academic staff of KASU that does not report for work will be dismissed. The authorities of KASU are to submit a copy of the attendance register for all categories of staff daily to the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner of Education.

“All Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are also to submit daily copies of the attendance register to the Head of Service.

“KDSG will not submit its treasury to the entitled minority. We will reform and rightsize our public service to meet the needs and resources of the Kaduna State even if the NLC strikes ad infinitum.

“The government remains committed to using all the resources it can generate to serve the interests of the majority of its citizens, providing social services beyond paying salaries, always putting the interests of the many ahead of the few.”

