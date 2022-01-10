El-Rufai orders public schools in Kaduna to run for four days weekly

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has mandated all public schools in the state to operate a four-day workweek as schools reopen for the second term on Monday, January 10, for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The directive which was dispatched to heads of public schools in the state in a memo signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Halima Lawal, on Sunday, was to align with the government’s recent transition to four-day working week.

In the notice, Lawal notified “all parents, guardians, and the public that the state government has approved January 10 as the resumption date for the 2nd term of the 2021/2022 academic session.”

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to inform parents, guardians and the public that the resumption date for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session earlier slated for Monday, January 10th, 2021, remains unchanged.

“Beginning from Monday, January 10, all public schools are to run a four-day work week to align with government’s new transition to a four-day work week.

“The ministry further advises parents, guardians and students to comply with all public health guidelines by adopting all protective measures against COVID-19.

“Additionally, administrators and proprietors of public and private schools and other learning centres, including Islamiyya and Madrasas, are encouraged to sustain school-based security committees set up to ensure safety of students in schools,” she said.

