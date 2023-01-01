El-Rufai pardons 11 inmates in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has pardoned 11 inmates in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the state government said the pardon of the inmates was in the exercise of the prerogative of mercy conferred on the governor by Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The release of the inmates, according to the statement, followed the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

The affected inmates are – Musa John, Yakubu Abdullahi, Habu Usman, Shamsu Usman, Abdullahi Abdulmumuni, and Mahadi Abdullahi.

Others are – Futune Mabuke, Abdullahi Lawal, Sunday Iliya, Mohammed Anas, and Kayode Gabriel Adenji.

The statement read: “Kaduna State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy based its recommendations on convicts serving sentences of three years or more who have six months.

“They must have not more than six months to serve and long-term prisoners who have served ten years or more of their sentence with good conduct.

“And convicts suffering from ill health likely to terminate in death. The committee also considered private submissions for clemency made to the governor.‘’

