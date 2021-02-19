El-Rufai reiterates citizens' right to live anywhere in wake of herdsmen/farmers clashes | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, February 19, advocated the rights of citizens to live anywhere in the country.

El-Rufai made this assertion in Lagos at ‘Radio Now Urgent Conversation’ with the theme, ‘The Fierce Urgency Of Now: Tactics And Strategies To Pull Nigeria From The Brink’.

This reaction by the governor came in the wake of the herdsmen crisis across the country with some section of the populace issuing eviction notices to Fulani herdsmen accused of kidnappings, killings, rape, amongst other crimes.

“Banditry is badly hurting our rural economy, driving farmers off the land, stealing their cattle, kidnapping them and their families for ransom, and often killing them,” El-Rufai lamented on Friday.

Consequently, the governor implored the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

He said the country’s anti-banditry war has not been won because the security agencies in Nigeria were under-equipped and under-staffed.

El-Rufai noted, “Elite consensus must agree on four things: one – a commitment to the rule of law and quick dispensation of justice, common citizenship and respect for residency rights, equal opportunity for all, respect for diversity and protection of citizenship rights guaranteed by the constitution and finally, the immediate devolution of powers to return the nation to the true federation of our founding fathers.”

The governor also demanded the immediate creation of state police, decentralisation of the judiciary system, adequate funding of security agencies, amongst others, in order for state and federal governments to effectively tackle insecurity.

