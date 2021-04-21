El-Rufai reiterates stance on elimination of bandits, rather than bargaining | Ripples Nigeria

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, on Tuesday, reiterated his displeasure at the negotiations with bandits.

According to him, the federal government should apprehend and kill the outlaws.

“Nobody living in the forest is innocent, and we must kill them all,” he said, adding: “The Chief of Air Staff has been doing well and this has led to a reduction in the activities of bandits in recent times.”

The governor made this disclosure during a panel discussion on “The Economic and Social Impact of Insecurity on Education,” at the national dialogue on financing safe schools in Nigeria, organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in Abuja.

El-Rufai explained that there should be no form of negotiations with the outlaws, adding that anyone found in the forest should be killed.

He also advocated the purchase of drones in addition to aircraft in the fight against insecurity, even as he explained that another way to discourage banditry is to stop negotiating with them and paying a ransom.

