El-Rufai releases 25 prisoners in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday ordered the release of 25 prisoners on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary.

He also commuted the sentences of nine other prison inmates in the state.

The governor, who stated these in his independence message in Kaduna, said the decision was in exercise of the powers vested on him by Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution.

He said: “As we mark the diamond jubilee of our country’s freedom, it is customary that we extend a gesture of mercy to some persons that are serving their sentence in prisons within Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai signs bill ordering castration of r*pists into law

“I have exercised powers vested by Section 212 of the Constitution and accepted the recommendations of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to commute the sentences of 34 convicts.

“Based on this decision, 25 convicts are to be released, while others have had their sentences reduced, including committal of death sentences for some convicted armed robbers to life imprisonment.”

El-Rufai stressed the commitment of his administration to peace and harmony in various communities in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions