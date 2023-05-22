El-Rufai sacks two monarchs in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the immediate removal of the traditional ruler of Piriga Chiefdom, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna, and his Arak counterpart, Aliyu Iliyah Yammah.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Umma Ahmad, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kaduna, said the decision took immediate effect.

The removal of the monarchs, according to Ahmad, followed recommendations from the ministry in line with the provisions of Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.

The commissioner also announced the immediate removal of the village heads of Aban, Abujan Mada, and Anjil in Arak Chiefdom.

She said: “The District Head of Garun Kurama, Babangida Sule, will oversee the affairs of Piriga Chiefdom pending the appointment of a new chief, while the Council Secretary has been directed to initiate the process for the appointment of a new chief.

“Gomna Ahmadu, the Council Secretary of Arak Chiefdom, will oversee the affairs of the chiefdom and also initiate the process for the appointment of a new chief.

“The government found unacceptable the response of General Iliyah Yammah to the query regarding his appointment of four district heads, contrary to the one approved for his chiefdom, and his non-residence within Arak chiefdom.

“The deposition of Jonathan Zamuna follows the recent communal clashes between the Gure and Kitimi communities of Piriga chiefdom in Lere LGA, and his non-residence within the chiefdom.”

