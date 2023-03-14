El-Rufai says he never stole from state treasury, challenges predecessors to say same

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has maintained that he had never stolen public funds to enrich himself since his emegence as the Chief Executive Officer of the state.

El-Rufai, who stated this in a radio Hausa program on Monday, however challenged his predecessors to swear they never stole from public coffers.

El-Rufai was preceded by Mukhtar Ramalan Yero who was proceeded by Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa, both from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor in the interview explained all the loans secured by the state government had been judiciously deployed for infrastructural developments in the state, adding his hands are clean.

The governor said: “The people can see that we executed those projects with the loans we secured. We did not syphon the money to Dubai and buy houses, or go to Jabi road and build a mansion.

“We are not like such people. I became the governor of Kaduna State with only one house located at Danja Street in Unguwan Sarki Kaduna. I’ve completed my tenure, Alhamdulillahi. That is my only house. I don’t have any other house. I didn’t build a mansion. I don’t even need it.

“I did not steal anybody’s money and I am challenging those who governed Kaduna to come out and swear that they’ve never stolen money, they should swear that they’ve not taken a kobo from Kaduna State.

“We know them, they are neither the children of Dantata ( legendary Kano billionaire) nor the children of Dangote. We know them right from our school days. Where do they get the money to build those houses? What was their profession?”

