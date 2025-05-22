Connect with us

Politics

El-Rufai says Minister Tijani, will be retained role if coalition unseats Tinubu in 2027

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has voiced support for the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, saying he would retain his ministerial position should the emerging political coalition succeed in unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

El-Rufai made the remark on Wednesday at the second edition of Arewa Tech Fest held in Katsina, a three-day technology summit he convened to spotlight innovation, startups, and investment opportunities in northern Nigeria. The event attracted tech professionals, policy makers, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Tijani, who delivered the keynote address, received high praise from the former governor for his work in driving Nigeria’s digital economy agenda.

“If we succeed in sending President Tinubu back to Lagos in 2027, we will still keep Bosun Tijani because he is doing good work,” El-Rufai said, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

El-Rufai who arrived late to the festival’s session offered a candid explanation for his delay, citing his participation in a late-night coalition meeting aimed at building momentum toward a 2027 presidential challenge.

“There was a very important meeting of the coalition we’re putting together to ensure that President Tinubu goes back to Lagos,” he told the audience. “I couldn’t join the team that came yesterday because the meeting held at 8 p.m. and Katsina airport doesn’t operate after that.”

The comment reflects El-Rufai’s growing political alignment with opposition forces. In March, the outspoken politician formally left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), fuelling speculation about his potential role in a broad opposition coalition.

El-Rufai’s public endorsement of Tijani, despite now being in political opposition, highlighted a rare moment of bipartisan commendation in an increasingly polarized landscape.

The Arewa Tech Fest, now in its second edition, seeks to amplify northern Nigeria’s participation in the country’s growing digital ecosystem, while fostering collaboration among innovators, investors, and government stakeholders.

Opinions

