El-Rufai tasks security agents to fish out hoodlums who destroyed ECWA Church’s pavilion

Security agencies in Kaduna State have been given matching orders to fish out hoodlums who destroyed a pavilion belonging to the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The state Governor, Nasir el-Rufai gave the directive in a statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

el-Rufai, according to the statement, condemned the destruction of the pavilion, which was set up by the church specifically for a conference.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the burning of a pavilion arranged for a church conference in Zangon Kataf Local Government.

“The Government of Kaduna state received security reports detailing the incident, which stated that a pavilion erected by the leadership of the ECWA Church ahead of its conference was set ablaze by unknown persons at a location near the Palace of the Agwatyap.

“The Governor who frowned at the incident directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits.

“Investigations into the incident are in progress.”

