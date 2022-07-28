El-Rufai threatens to sack Kaduna varsity lecturers involved in ASUU strike

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has threatened to sack any lecturer of the Kaduna State University (KASU) who continues to participate in the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

El-Rufai who made the threat while

speaking on a statewide radio programme in Kaduna on Wednesday, ordered the striking lecturers to return to classrooms with immediate effect or have their appointments terminated.

The Governor insisted that the KASU lecturers had no reason to join the ASUU strike as the state government waa not owing them salaries and allowances, adding that failure to return to their duty posts would see their positions declared vacant.

According to El-Rufai, ASUU had a problem with the federal government, not the state government and as such, the lecturers who are employees of the state government are acting out of their purview.

“The Acting Vice Chancellor of KASU has assured me that they will resume, but I have asked them to find out if they actually resumed work, because I initially instructed that their salary be stopped.

“But I was later told they didn’t join the strike, so I asked that it should be investigated and those that collected salary and joined the strike will be asked to refund the salary.

“This is because Nigeria’s law says ‘no work, no pay’. This is the law. So whoever joined the strike will not be paid a salary.

Read also:Why Northern governors insisted on power shift to South – El-Rufai

“We have been telling the KASU lecturers that they have no problem with the state government. ASUU’s problem is with the Federal government. Therefore, why will our staff who have no problems with us join the strike?

“If this continues, I will wake up one day to sack them all, I swear to God. We will sack them all and declare their positions vacant on the pages of newspapers.

“They once did the same thing and we gave them warning, now they repeated it. I’m only waiting to receive the report from the commissioner for education. I swear to God, we will sack all those that joined the strike if they refuse to resume work,” the Governor said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now