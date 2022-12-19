El-Rufai to relocate from Kaduna after tenure

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Monday he would relocate from the state at the end of his tenure on May 29, 2023.

El-Rufai, who spoke at a town hall meeting organized by the Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, said he has no plan to interfere in the activities of the incoming administration in the state.

READ ALSO: Why I’ll not retire to Senate in 2023 – El-Rufai

The governor also expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Senator Uba Sani, would succeed him next year.

He urged the people of Kaduna not to inundate him with requests for appointments or contracts when Sani becomes governor of the state in 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now