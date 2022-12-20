El-Rufai treating southern Kaduna like blacks under apartheid system —Shehu Sani

The systemic killings in most parts of Kaduna State have lately become a dominant issue in the polity.

This was as Shehu Sani, a federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, accused the state government headed by Nasir El-Rufai of neglecting people in the southern part of the state.

Sani had accused the state government, lawmakers as well as other political officers of not being concerned over the continued killings in the state.

The former lawmaker recently condemned El-Rufai’s silence over the assassination of the Labour Party Women Leader, Mrs Victoria Chintex, in the state.

He wrote: “No official statement of condolences from the government at all levels. There are people who will die and the government will call it ‘a great loss to the country’. In life and in death, some are more Nigerian than others. How do you convince people to be patriotic or to die for their country?”

In a new tweet on Tuesday, Sani decried the killings ongoing in the state, accusing the state government of needless inaction.

“No part of Kaduna is spared of terrorists attacks, violence and kidnappings. However, the killings in Southern Kaduna by terrorists group is systemic; the people of that part of the state are also institutionally treated like the blacks under apartheid South Africa.”

