Politics
El-Rufai treating southern Kaduna like blacks under apartheid system —Shehu Sani
The systemic killings in most parts of Kaduna State have lately become a dominant issue in the polity.
This was as Shehu Sani, a federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, accused the state government headed by Nasir El-Rufai of neglecting people in the southern part of the state.
Sani had accused the state government, lawmakers as well as other political officers of not being concerned over the continued killings in the state.
The former lawmaker recently condemned El-Rufai’s silence over the assassination of the Labour Party Women Leader, Mrs Victoria Chintex, in the state.
READ ALSO:Shehu Sani condemns Kaduna govt’s silence on Labour Party chieftain’s assassination
He wrote: “No official statement of condolences from the government at all levels. There are people who will die and the government will call it ‘a great loss to the country’. In life and in death, some are more Nigerian than others. How do you convince people to be patriotic or to die for their country?”
In a new tweet on Tuesday, Sani decried the killings ongoing in the state, accusing the state government of needless inaction.
“No part of Kaduna is spared of terrorists attacks, violence and kidnappings. However, the killings in Southern Kaduna by terrorists group is systemic; the people of that part of the state are also institutionally treated like the blacks under apartheid South Africa.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...