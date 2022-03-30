El-Rufai warns Kaduna communities against shielding criminals

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday cautioned communities in the state against shielding suspected criminals in their midst.

The governor made the call when he paid a condolence visit to Chief of Kagoro, Mr. Ufuwai Bonet, at his palace in Kaura Local Government Area of the state, over the recent attack in the area.

Bandits had on March 20 killed 34 persons and razed over 200 houses razed during an attack on four communities in Kaura LGA.

He said: “It is of great concern how communities shield criminals living amongst them. There are criminals in every ethnic group and in every religion.

“If we want to end this kind of problem, we must be ready to give up those we suspect to be criminals even if they are our sons and daughters.

“Peace can only be achieved if communities respect constituted authorities and report suspects to the security agencies.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai declares 24-hour curfew in two Kaduna councils over banditry

“This is the only way we can live in peace.”

El-Rufai also charged traditional rulers to live up to their responsibility by providing leadership in their various communities.

“The situation in which youths have taken over leadership of communities is unacceptable.

“If the traditional institutions and other officials cannot provide leadership, we might as well dissolve them and hand over leadership to the youths if that is what will bring peace.

“I want to appeal to you all to rise up to your leadership roles and let us know those behind these crimes so we can deal with them,’’ the governor added.

In his remarks, Bonet, thanked the state government for its concern since the latest attack occurred and called for an end to the wanton destruction of lives and property in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now