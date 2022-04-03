El-Rufai’s planned hiring of foreign mercenaries against terrorists counter-productive – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, warned the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, against hiring foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists in Nigeria.

The governors had told journalists on Saturday he would be forced to hire foreign mercenaries to tackle the bandits if the Federal Government and security agencies fail to crush the criminals in the North-West.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party argued that El-Rufai’s contemplation of mercenaries in the fight against the bandits was an admission of the federal government’s failure in the ongoing fight against insecurity.

The party said the murder of thousands of Nigerians by terrorists since the All Progressives Congress (APC) took took over power in 2015 was the result of the actions and comments by APC leaders and government officials who encouraged terrorism in the name of politics.

The statement read: “Nigerians can still recall how in July 2021, Governor El-Rufai, when asked why the Federal Government was lethargic in going after bandits (terrorists) stated that the bandits (terrorists) are collections of independent criminals for whom banditry is a business.

“Nigerians can also recall how ahead of the 2019 general elections, Governor El-Rufai threatened that ‘those that are calling for anyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the persons that will come and intervene, they will go back in body bags.

“The media was also awash with reports of how governors of APC-controlled states, especially in the North West region of the country publicly romanced and empowered terrorists by paying them billions of naira of public funds in various hurried, uncoordinated and hazy negotiations.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how in November 2020 the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency through its spokesperson, Shehu Garba, rationalized the beheading of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by terrorists and blamed the farmers for not obtaining clearance before going to their farms.

“The PDP, however, wants Governor El-Rufai to know that his suggestion or threats to import foreign mercenaries is counter-productive and capable of compounding the already dire security situation in our country.”

