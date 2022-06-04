El-Rufai’s son, Bashir, says Peter Obi can‘t be president in 2023 claims to know Buhari’s anointed

One of the sons of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir, has stated on the social media platform, twitter, that former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

He disclosed what he would do if Obi, wins the 2023 presidential elections.

Bashir who is very active on social media, took to Twitter on Friday to say he would climb to the top of the Zuma Rock located in Niger State and Aso Rock in Abuja, where would boldly inscribe the message:

“Bashir El-Rufai is a goat”.

Bashir’s tweet came from an exchange he had with a Twitter user with the handle @CJMOOREPLUG after he (Bashir) had posted an earlier tweet where he claimed he was aware of APC presidential aspirants “anointed” by President Muhammadu Buhari, but failed to name those he said were so endorsed by Buhari as, according him, the information was classified.

While responding to the tweet, @CJMOOREPLUG, wrote:

“Even if you don’t say it out, it’s very obvious from the way the person smiles lately on TV. APC and PDP are jokers. Since 1998 nothing [has] changed in Nigeria. [The] 2023 election will be different. It is either Peter Obi or everyone move on, we can’t continue like this.”

However, while responding to the tweet, Bashir wrote:

“If Peter ever becomes President of Nigeria, I promise to climb Zuma Rock and Aso Rock to paint ‘Bashir El-Rufai is a goat’.

“It’ll be on the famous face etched on the rock so everyone can see, and in a font and colour that grasps attention, and at night it’ll glow in the dark. Save this tweet.”

