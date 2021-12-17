El-Zakzaky denies claim of being fed with N3.5m monthly by Nigerian govt

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has disowned the Federal Government over allegations of budgeting N3.5 million for his feeding monthly.

El-Zakzaky made this disclosure on Friday at a media briefing, noting that he and his wife, Zeenat, never received any money from the Federal Government while incarcerated.

The cleric said “Throughout our stay in Abuja, we were feeding ourselves, but we could not say because we were feeding ourselves illegally.

“Legally, they were supposed to feed us but they didn’t want anybody to hear that we were feeding ourselves.

“All through the five years and seven months we were in detention, we were feeding ourselves, nobody gave us a bottle of water.”

Earlier in the week, El-Zakzaky expressed concern over the rate of extrajudicial killings in Nigeria.

“See what is happening now in this society in which everybody seems to be in a state of fear, including those in authority because they would never have peace if other people are not in peace as well,” he said.

