El-Zakzaky slams US over Middle East violence, remembers slain Iranian army commander

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Monday slammed the United States for its role in the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

In a statement he personally signed, El-Zakzaky praised the former Commander of the Iranian army, Qaseem Soleimani, who was killed by the US forces in a drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

He described the US as the real terrorist in the Middle East over the killing of the Iranian army commander.

The statement read: “It is three years since we lost this great Mujahid who has been an icon of the struggle against terrorism and whose murder has exposed who the real terrorists are.

“The US boasted of taking responsibility for his murder. This clearly shows that they were all behind the terrorist activities in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq and Syria, where they have packages of terrorist groups under different names of DAESH, ISIS, and the like.

“No doubt, they have made a grievous mistake by the murder of General Qaseem Soleimani. First, they have exposed themselves; and secondly, they have made his name and himself immortal. They have immortalised him by this murder and they also immortalised the struggle in which he has given his life.

“We pray to Allah to have mercy on the soul of General Qaseem Soleimani and his colleague Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and those martyrs in the course of freedom in the Middle East and the entire world.

“We also hope and pray that their legacy will remain indelible until the final victory over the world arrogance and the establishment of justice all over.”

