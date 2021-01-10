Elders handover Ohanaeze to CAN in move to organise credible election

The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo has ordered that the organisation be handed over to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South-East Zone, for two months within which the Christian umbrella body would organise credible election of a new leadership of the pan-Igbo group.

This was revealed in a statement on Saturday by the President, Christian Association of Igbo Ministers, Solomon Okorie, who confirmed that Ohanaeze leadership would be handed over to CAN as Ndigbo does not want imposition in Ohanaeze.

Okorie said that the decision to hand over Ohanaeze to CAN was taken after the Chief Nnia Nwodo-led Sunday’s election mostly violated the constitutional provisions of Ohanaeze election.

According to Okorie who said that the decision was part of the resolution by the concerned Ime-Obi members at a virtual meeting on Thursday, there was a need to get things right now, to put the Igbo nation forward.

He said; “In Igboland, the way it is done is that the people are allowed to choose their leaders. The way things are going regarding the election is very bad.

“That is why the Ime-Obi elders gathered and asked the Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo, to handover to CAN, Southeast zone, for two months. And within these two months, CAN is expected to organise a credible election for Ohanaeze.

“We don’t want imposition in Ohanaeze. Just imagine; in 2023 we will be clamouring for Igbo presidency. At that time what are we going to be saying again?

“We need to get things right now, to put the Igbo nation forward,” Okorie said.

