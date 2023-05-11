Politics
Election Tribunal adjourns Atiku’s petition against Tinubu to May 18
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday adjourned hearing on a petition filed by Atiku Abubakar against the victory of Bola Tinubu to May 18, 2023 for continuation of pre-hearing.
READ ALSO:Atiku, PDP apply for live coverage of election petition tribunal proceedings
Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his party are contesting the declaration of Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the February presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Details coming…
