Election Tribunal adjourns Atiku’s petition against Tinubu to May 18

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday adjourned hearing on a petition filed by Atiku Abubakar against the victory of Bola Tinubu to May 18, 2023 for continuation of pre-hearing.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his party are contesting the declaration of Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the February presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Details coming…

