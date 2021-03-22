ELECTION VIOLENCE: Police arrests three suspects in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Ekiti State have arrested three suspects in connection with the violence that marred last Saturday’s House of Assembly by-election in the state.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, said the political thugs were arrested at their hideout and currently in custody in the command headquarters.

At least three persons were killed and five others injured in the violence that began at 10:00 a.m. in the Ekiti East 1 Constituency on Saturday.

The development forced the Independent National Electoral Commission to suspend the exercise indefinitely.

Mobayo said: “Yes, three suspected party thugs have been arrested. They were picked up where they were hiding and are now being detained in our headquarters.

“Murder is a capital offence and the police won’t watch and allow anyone to take the law into his own hands. Nigeria is a nation being guided by laws.

“I am assuring that all those that were arrested will be taken to court as soon as we conclude investigations and gather enough evidence.”

On the speculations that a female police officer was killed in the violence, the police commissioner added:

“No police officer died during the shooting by party thugs. Though one of our officers was shot, she didn’t die as wrongly speculated.

“The policewoman, who though was in a critical condition yesterday (Saturday), is now responding to treatment. She is getting better.”

