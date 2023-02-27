ElectionResults: Peter Obi floors Tinubu in Lagos stronghold

A shocker has been delivered in the ongoing presidential elections after the victory of Peter Obi, candidate of Labour Party, over Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, which is considered to be a stronghold of Tinubu.

This was as seen in the result announced at the INEC’s state collation centre in Lagos, pending an official announcement after ratification by the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, made the announcement on Monday.

Lagos has traditionally being a political stronghold of the ruling party but years of disenchantment against the elite by the youth has resulted in the shocker.

In the final results declared, Obi (LP) garnered 582,454 against Tinubu’s (APC) 572,606. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar got 75,750 votes, while Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 8,442 votes.

Total number of accredited voters were put at 1,347,152

Below are the results according to the local government areas in the state:

Alimosho LGA

APC 62909

LP 71327

NNPP 701

PDP 8201

Mushin LGA

APC 41907

LP 23390

NNPP 410

PDP 3478

Ojo LGA

APC 20603

LP 38859

NNPP 462

PDP 3701

Lagos Mainland LGA

APC – 20,030

PDP – 3,005

LP – 18,698

NNPP – 257

Epe LGA

APC – 19,867

LP – 3,497

NNPP – 76

PDP – 5221

Lagos Island LGA

APC – 27,760

LP – 3,058

NNPP – 79

PDP – 2521

READ ALSO:#ElectionResults: PDP PCC accuses Ebonyi, Imo govs of electoral manipulation

Ibeju-Lekki LGA

APC – 14,685

LP – 10,410

NNPP – 104

PDP – 2,329

Ikorodu LGA

APC – 50,353

LP – 28,951

NNPP – 400

PDP – 4,508

Ikeja LGA

APC – 21,276

LP – 30,004

NNPP – 337

PDP – 2,280

Badagry LGA

APC – 31,908

LP – 10,956

NNPP – 153

PDP – 6,024

Agege LGA

APC – 29,568

LP – 13,270

NNPP – 1,513

PDP – 4,498

Somolu LGA

APC – 27,879

LP – 28,936

NNPP – 476

PDP – 3,449

Amuwo Odofin LGA

APC – 13,318

LP – 55,547

NNPP – 330

PDP – 2,383

Kosofe LGA

APC – 36,883

LP – 46,554

NNPP – 902

PDP – 4,058

Eti Osa LGA

APC – 15,317

LP – 42,388

NNPP – 381

PDP- 3,369

Surulere LGA

APC – 39,002

LP – 36,923

NNPP – 442

PDP – 2,651

Apapa LGA

APC – 15,471

LP – 7,566

NNPP – 338

PDP – 2,957

Ifako Ijaiye LGA

APC – 30,756

LP – 25,437

NNPP – 232

PDP – 3,258

Ajeromi Ifeledun LGA

APC – 25,938

LP – 35,663

NNPP – 435

PDP – 4,680

Oshodi Isolo LGA

APC – 27,181

LP – 51,020

NNPP – 413

PDP – 3,139

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now