Politics
#ElectionResults: Peter Obi floors Tinubu in Lagos stronghold
A shocker has been delivered in the ongoing presidential elections after the victory of Peter Obi, candidate of Labour Party, over Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, which is considered to be a stronghold of Tinubu.
This was as seen in the result announced at the INEC’s state collation centre in Lagos, pending an official announcement after ratification by the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.
INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, made the announcement on Monday.
Lagos has traditionally being a political stronghold of the ruling party but years of disenchantment against the elite by the youth has resulted in the shocker.
In the final results declared, Obi (LP) garnered 582,454 against Tinubu’s (APC) 572,606. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar got 75,750 votes, while Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 8,442 votes.
Total number of accredited voters were put at 1,347,152
Below are the results according to the local government areas in the state:
Alimosho LGA
APC 62909
LP 71327
NNPP 701
PDP 8201
Mushin LGA
APC 41907
LP 23390
NNPP 410
PDP 3478
Ojo LGA
APC 20603
LP 38859
NNPP 462
PDP 3701
Lagos Mainland LGA
APC – 20,030
PDP – 3,005
LP – 18,698
NNPP – 257
Epe LGA
APC – 19,867
LP – 3,497
NNPP – 76
PDP – 5221
Lagos Island LGA
APC – 27,760
LP – 3,058
NNPP – 79
PDP – 2521
Ibeju-Lekki LGA
APC – 14,685
LP – 10,410
NNPP – 104
PDP – 2,329
Ikorodu LGA
APC – 50,353
LP – 28,951
NNPP – 400
PDP – 4,508
Ikeja LGA
APC – 21,276
LP – 30,004
NNPP – 337
PDP – 2,280
Badagry LGA
APC – 31,908
LP – 10,956
NNPP – 153
PDP – 6,024
Agege LGA
APC – 29,568
LP – 13,270
NNPP – 1,513
PDP – 4,498
Somolu LGA
APC – 27,879
LP – 28,936
NNPP – 476
PDP – 3,449
Amuwo Odofin LGA
APC – 13,318
LP – 55,547
NNPP – 330
PDP – 2,383
Kosofe LGA
APC – 36,883
LP – 46,554
NNPP – 902
PDP – 4,058
Eti Osa LGA
APC – 15,317
LP – 42,388
NNPP – 381
PDP- 3,369
Surulere LGA
APC – 39,002
LP – 36,923
NNPP – 442
PDP – 2,651
Apapa LGA
APC – 15,471
LP – 7,566
NNPP – 338
PDP – 2,957
Ifako Ijaiye LGA
APC – 30,756
LP – 25,437
NNPP – 232
PDP – 3,258
Ajeromi Ifeledun LGA
APC – 25,938
LP – 35,663
NNPP – 435
PDP – 4,680
Oshodi Isolo LGA
APC – 27,181
LP – 51,020
NNPP – 413
PDP – 3,139
