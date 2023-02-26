ELECTIONS 2023: PDP-PCC tells Buhari to call APC members to order over fake results

The spate of unverified results emanating from the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25, has forced the Presidential Campaign Council Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to order over the publication of “fake results” by the ruling party.

In a statement on Sunday by the Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP-Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dele Momodu, the main opposition party said the “dangerous publication unilaterally awarding an impossible victory to the APC Tinubu” was detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy.

“Only yesterday, we all saw how thugs of the APC Chieftains and his allies took over the streets of Lagos burning ballot boxes and documents and generally misbehaving to disenfranchise the determined electorates,” the statement reads.

“Despite all of these ugly attempts at stealing victory, the APC suffered its worst cataclysmic loss in most of the polling centers in Lagos.

“The same happened in Kano. Incapable of ever being sobered by the crushing humiliation in its traditional territories, we woke up this morning to read about the pathetic and illegal lies cooked up by the Tinubu media goons.

“Tinubu remains the only mainstream candidate whose home base of South-West was decimated by opposition parties in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, and Ekiti.

“Most of the Northern Governors he also expected to help him garner votes in the Northern regions failed spectacularly to deliver the badly needed votes. He failed in the South-East and South-South.

“The only candidate with the national spread is the PDP Presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“But as a responsible citizen and respected statesman, he will never rush to the media to claim his well-deserved victory and glory after a long and torturous journey.

“We hereby call on INEC and the Federal Government to cage these troublesome APC Chieftains. We have all been witnesses to their unruly behaviour as they did everything to bully and blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari in order to chicken out of the currency swap policy.

“We also witnessed how they practically intimidated the President to the extent of forcing him to publicly display who he voted for in yesterday’s elections.

“It was quite a bizarre, unfortunate, and unprecedented scene to watch. We advise the President to find the courage to call the bluff of these desperate politicians who feel they can buy the whole of Nigeria,” Momodu said.

