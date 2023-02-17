ELECTIONS: Keyamo queries transparency of INEC‘s central server

The spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has queried the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on ensuring transparency in the use of its central server.

Election results from all polling units are uploaded to a central server with a technology known as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)

Keyamo in a tweet on Friday, equated the Central server to a coalition centre and asked if all political parties should not be represented for the purpose of transparency.

The Senior Advocate wrote: “If BVAS results are transmitted to a central server from the units, it means the central server is a Collation Center for this purpose. Therefore, for transparency, should ALL PARTIES not be represented at the location of the Central Server & see the results arrive? @inecnigeria”

