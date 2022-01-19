Elections timeline will only be published after passage of Electoral Bill —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the timeline for the upcoming 2023 elections will be released only after the passage of the Electoral Bill, still under consideration at the National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the first quarterly meeting with political parties for 2022 in Abuja.

Yakubu further noted that the Commission was optimistic about the passage of the Bill due to the assurance by President Muhammadu Buhari who charged the NASS to ensure the Bill was prioritised.

He said, “On the Electoral Amendment Bill currently before the National Assembly, the commission is encouraged by the Senate President’s assurance to give priority attention to the Bill when the National Assembly reconvenes from its recess today, and the commitment by the President to assent to the Bill as soon as the issue of mode of primaries by political parties is resolved.

“We are looking forward to a speedy passage of the Bill, which is crucial to our preparations for the forthcoming elections. As soon as it is signed into law, the commission will quickly release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election which will be based on the new law”.

