Electoral Act 2022 enhanced management of results at polling units —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has stated that the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 has helped in better management of election results at polling units during elections in the country.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration, on Monday, at the closure of Phase I and the launch of Phase II of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance In Nigeria (EU-SDGN) held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Yakubu noted that the electoral body was the main beneficiary of the first Phase of the programme conceived under the National Indicative Programme 2014-2020.

He stated that the INEC received several support majorly in the areas of training, and capacity building for the staff, engagement with stakeholders, voter education and public enlightenment and the promotion of inclusivity.

Yakubu revealed that “The combination of these actions and activities not only enhanced public confidence in the Commission but also provided valuable assistance in strengthening the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.”

He noted that “A major achievement in this regard is the progressive provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, especially the deployment of technology for voter accreditation and result management at the polling unit level.

He also declared that the main costs of acquiring sensitive, and non-sensitive materials for elections next year rest on the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I wish to reiterate here that the core costs of our electoral activities, including the acquisition of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for all elections, remain the sovereign responsibility of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Nevertheless, the Commission appreciates the support of international development partners to enhance training and capacity building of officials; stakeholder engagement for peaceful election; production and dissemination of messages for voter education and sensitisation; enhancing the active and meaningful participation of all segments of society in the electoral process…

“Very soon, the advertisement will be placed in national newspapers and the Commission’s website to invite applications from interested domestic organisations to observe the same election.”

