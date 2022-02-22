Electoral bill: Sani calls for protest despite assurances from Presidency

Senator Shehu Sani has called on Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and all Nigerians to protest against the continued delay of the signing of the Electoral Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A coalition of CSOs are reportedly currently gathered in Abuja to protest the delay in the signing of the Electoral bill

Sani, who appeared on The Morning Show of Arise Television, said, “no one believes anything from the Presidency, whether categorically or not”, he said, and urged the CSOs to continue with the protest.

Read also: JUST IN: Buhari to sign electoral bill within ‘hours’ —Presidency

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had stated earlier on Channels TV, that the President would sign the bill “in a matter of hours”

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now