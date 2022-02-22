Politics
Electoral bill: Sani calls for protest despite assurances from Presidency
Senator Shehu Sani has called on Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and all Nigerians to protest against the continued delay of the signing of the Electoral Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.
A coalition of CSOs are reportedly currently gathered in Abuja to protest the delay in the signing of the Electoral bill
Sani, who appeared on The Morning Show of Arise Television, said, “no one believes anything from the Presidency, whether categorically or not”, he said, and urged the CSOs to continue with the protest.
Read also: JUST IN: Buhari to sign electoral bill within ‘hours’ —Presidency
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had stated earlier on Channels TV, that the President would sign the bill “in a matter of hours”
More to come…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...