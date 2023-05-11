Electrician sentenced to life in prison for defiling neighbour’s daughter in Lagos

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Thursday, sentenced a 26-year-old electrician, Sunday George, to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

George was arraigned by the state government for defiling the 12-year-old victim in the Ketu area of the state.

The judge in her ruling held that the prosecution sufficiently proved the charge of defilement against the convict.

Soladoye described the convict as an irresponsible adult and a pathological liar whose testimony was an afterthought that lacked credibility.

She said the court was satisfied with the testimony of the victim because it was unambiguous.

According to the judge, the testimony of the survivor was chilling, cogent, convincing, and truthful.

The judge said: “The defendant defiled the survivor in the bathroom and told her not to tell anyone.

“He committed the act with her on several occasions in the bathroom and anytime she goes to watch a movie on the defendant’s phone in his room.

“Identifications in criminal cases are very germane.

“The survivor, in this case, identified the man in the dock as their neighbour who defiled her severally in the bathroom and his room.”

The judge said that the child’s testimony was corroborated by Insp. Medinat Ganiyu, who investigated the case and testified that the survivor and her father came to the police station to file a complaint.

“Upon arrest, the defendant wrote a statement.

“The defendant denied rubbing the survivor’s breast and watching movies with her on his phone in his room; this is an attempt to lie his way out but he failed.

“The defendant is an irresponsible adult and a shameless pedophile, whose denial of having any sexual relations with the survivor is an afterthought.

“Upon careful review of the evidence before this court, the defendant is hereby found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment,” she added.

