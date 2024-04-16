Electricity Tarrif Hike: Power minister’s performance further tears NANS apart

As Nigerians continue to lament the recent increase in electricity tarrif amid the regular collapse of the national grid, the two factions of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have taken different positions on the performance of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

While NANS factional Senate President, Akinteye Babatunde, believes there has been a significant ‘bad-to-worst’ movement in the availability of power since the minister assumed office, another factional Senate President of the association, Ekundayo Elvis, thinks Adelabu has performed well and has called on Nigerians to be patient with the minister so he can turn things around.

In a statement early on Tuesday, Elvis said despite the sector’s hurdles, the minister’s ‘tireless commitment to implementing reforms and driving projects signifies a positive shift towards addressing issues across the power value chain, encompassing generation, transmission, and distribution.’

“From the successful completion of power plant projects to addressing liquidity challenges within the value chain and expanding rural electrification efforts, we are confident that the Honourable Minister’s initiatives will yield tangible improvements and lasting solutions.

“His strategic approach and unwavering resolve are poised to usher in enhanced power supply nationwide.

“We commend the Honourable Minister for his steadfast commitment to providing reliable and affordable electricity to every corner of the nation.

“Moreover, we unequivocally express our support for the Honourable Minister amidst the orchestrated attacks and collective opposition against the ministry under his leadership by individuals motivated by self-interest and narrow agendas.

“It is disheartening to witness certain entities, posing as student leaders, try to undermine the Honourable Minister’s commendable endeavours through unfounded criticisms and unjustified assaults on matters vital for the nation’s future.”

But Babatunde in a counter argument, said Nigerians are worried over the increase in tariffs despite the Adelabu’s inability to stabilise the power situation in the country, and called for his resignation.

Babatunde further lamented the situation where Nigerians are forced to pay extra despite the fact that power supply has been epileptic.

Adelabu recently came in for strong criticism following the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announcement that electricity consumers on Band A who enjoy power on a minimum of 20 hours a day would begin to pay N225 per kilowatts hour as opposed to N68 kilowatts per hour.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now