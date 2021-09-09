Electronic voting possible in Nigeria —El’Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has stated that electronic voting is possible in Nigeria, with the right determination.

He based this assertion on the success recorded in the last Local Government election conducted via electronic voting in the state, as a demonstration that it was possible across the country.

The governor made the statement in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday to thank the people of the state for giving the All Progressive Congress (APC) victory at the polls.

According to him, his administration had placed the credibility and integrity of the electoral process above the discredited practice of previous governments of winner takes all.

He commended the electorates for showing, for the second time, that there was no obstacle to the successful adoption of electronic voting technology in Nigeria.

El-Rufai recalled that voters in the state made history on May 12, 2018 when they cast their ballots on electronic voting machines to elect chairmen and councillors for the 23 local government councils in the state.

He also explained that the election had placed Kaduna State as the first in Nigeria to use electronic voting and first subnational in Africa to do so.

According to him, it also positioned Nigeria as the second country in Africa after Namibia to use the technology.

“The local government elections of 4th September 2021 further validated the Kaduna State Government’s decision to invest in Electronic Voting Machines to promote electoral integrity and transparency.

“Kaduna state is proudly upholding a new chapter in elections in Nigeria, using electronic voting technology, championed by a government that is determined to respect the outcome, win or lose,’’ he posited.

“As governor of Kaduna state, I have always taken the view that we all win when democracy triumphs.’’

He congratulated all the winners in the local government elections and challenged them to use their period in office to serve the people, uphold democratic tenets and promote peace in the state.

