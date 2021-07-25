‘Electronic voting will benefit Nigerians in Diaspora,’ NiDCOM tells National Assembly

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Sunday urged the National Assembly to adopt electronic voting in the interest of Nigerians in Diaspora.

The NiDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the call during the 2021 National Diaspora Day celebration streamed via Zoom.

She said: “We are only asking for one thing: make it possible for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be able to conduct Diaspora voting when INEC feels that the infrastructure is ready.”

Dabiri-Erewa implored the National Assembly to put the over 17 million Diaspora Nigerians into consideration as the country sought an amendment to the Electoral Act 2010.

“We are optimistic that we will achieve Diaspora voting. I hope history will be made under the 9th National Assembly,” the NiDCOM chief added.

The National Diaspora Policy was validated by Ministry, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) on July 5, 2019, and approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on February 20.

