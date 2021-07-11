Politics
Electronic voting without e-transmission of results counter-productive – Jega
The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has faulted the National Assembly’s decision to exclude the electronic transfer of results from the Electoral Amendment Act Amendment Bill.
Jega, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, said the National Assembly’s decision to allow INEC to use electronic voting without the electronic transmission of results is counterproductive.
He said: “You can’t permit INEC on one hand to use electronic voting and not use electronic transmission of results because usually, they go as a package.
“Once there is a robust software and hardware for doing so, it now brings efficiency, transparency and real-time ability to see the result as they are transmitted from the polling unit to a National Collation Centre.”
The ex-INEC said some politicians in the country are uncomfortable with the electronic transmission of results.
He, however, added that not all politicians are fraudulent and want to win by hook or by crook.
On whether Nigeria is ready for a fully digitised electoral system, he added: “I will urge that we make haste slowly. There is no doubt that if electronic voting is done appropriately, it will go a long way in improving the integrity of our elections.”
