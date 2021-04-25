‘Eliminate Boko Haram leaders, others just like IPOB commander,’ Omokri charges Nigerian Army | Ripples Nigeria

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Sunday applauded the military over the killing of a top member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) known as Commander Ikonso.

Omokri, who reacted to Saturday’s raid on the IPOB operational facility at Awomama village, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, on his Twitter handle, however, accused the Nigerian Army of double standards in the fight against terrorism.

A combined team of the police, Army and the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives killed seven suspected militias including the said Ikonso on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Military kills another Boko Haram commander in Borno

Omokri challenged the security agents to eliminate leaders of Boko Haram and other terror groups in the same way.

He wrote: “Can’t Nigeria’s Army also take out leaders of Boko Haram, bandits and killer herdsmen troubling Nigeria the same way they took out alleged ESN leader, Ikonso? Or, are they (security agencies) only strong when it comes to ESN and weak when it comes to Boko Haram, bandits, and herdsmen?”

Join the conversation

Opinions