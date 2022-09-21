Entertainment
Eliminated BBNaija housemate, Chomzy, calls out fans for failing to vote for her
Chomzy, an eliminated Big Brother Naija contestant during a post-eviction interview, called out her fans for failing to keep her in the house at the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition.
The reality star officially left the show on Sunday, September 18 alongside Doyin and Eloswag, they were initially eliminated from the reality competition a week prior, however, they were demoted to Level 3 before they were made to leave.
Read also:Evicted Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy officially leave BBNaija
In a recent post-eviction with the show convener, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the ex-housemate commented briefly about being out of the house because fans did not vote for her.
“Hi! It’s your girl Chomzy. I’ve left the house, you guys didn’t vote for me and now I am out,” the clip began.
Watch her video below.
Chomzy said you guys didn’t vote for her o 😏 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/VmRX8OCmhw
— E! Fine Yi💸 (@_lfeanyi) September 19, 2022
Fans of the show have since criticized the reality star for making the seemingly entitled comment.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...