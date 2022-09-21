Eliminated BBNaija housemate, Chomzy, calls out fans for failing to vote for her

Chomzy, an eliminated Big Brother Naija contestant during a post-eviction interview, called out her fans for failing to keep her in the house at the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition.

The reality star officially left the show on Sunday, September 18 alongside Doyin and Eloswag, they were initially eliminated from the reality competition a week prior, however, they were demoted to Level 3 before they were made to leave.

In a recent post-eviction with the show convener, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the ex-housemate commented briefly about being out of the house because fans did not vote for her.

“Hi! It’s your girl Chomzy. I’ve left the house, you guys didn’t vote for me and now I am out,” the clip began.

Chomzy said you guys didn’t vote for her o 😏 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/VmRX8OCmhw — E! Fine Yi💸 (@_lfeanyi) September 19, 2022

Fans of the show have since criticized the reality star for making the seemingly entitled comment.

